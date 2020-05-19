On Monday, May 11, 2020, James Kermit Russell Sr., 84, passed away at his home.
Jim was born on Nov. 1, 1935, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Warren S. and Berea Russell. He grew up in Torrington, Wyoming, and graduated high school there in 1953. He attended college in Torrington and the University of Wyoming in Laramie. He joined the Army in 1956 and was stationed in Fort Ritchie, Maryland, as a military policeman.
He married Barbara Benchoff on Feb. 17, 1960. After the Army, they lived in Kimball, Nebraska, while he worked in the petroleum industry. Eventually, they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, with son James, to work for Wyoming Automotive. The company later became known as Valley Motor Supply. In 1985, Jim and Barbara moved to Billings, as Jim was then President of Car Quest. He retired in 1995.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends in the Big Horn and Beartooth Mountains. Jim was always willing to lend a hand and share a smile — strangers soon became friends. Jim and Barb traveled to many skating championships and had friends all over the country.
He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 60 years; his son James (Gayle); and one grandchild.
He was a very kind soul and will be greatly missed by all.
Donations may be made to an animal charity of your choosing.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
