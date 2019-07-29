{{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — James ‘Jim’ L. Coppedge, 78, (formerly of Denton) passed away at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Funeral will be held at the Denton Methodist Church on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 2 p.m. with viewing from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Interment to follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Jim’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

