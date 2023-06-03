On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Jim Lodman, a long time Billings educator, passed away at the age of 81 in Oro Valley, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois; his three children, Michael (Kerstin) of San Diego, CA, John (Stephanie) of Boise, ID and Steven (Stephanie(d)) of Libby; and his four grandchildren, Wesley of Seattle, WA, Marcus of Boise, ID, Jackie of Cambridge, MA, and Carter of Libby.

Jim was born on July 27, 1941, to George and Bertille Lodman of Glengary, MT. He grew up in a ranching family in the Lewistown area with his siblings Robert, Diana, and Jerome, and graduated from Fergus County High. Jim received a BS from Eastern Montana College where he met Lois Felix, and they married in 1962. In 1968 received an MS from Oregon State University, following which he returned to teaching in Billings. In 1972 the family went on an adventure in Australia where Jim taught science for two years in suburban Melbourne and the family camped over most of the country, returning to Montana in early 1975. Over the course of his long career Jim taught sciences at Riverside, Lewis and Clark, Senior, Skyview, and West. Jim and Lois spent retirement as snowbirds between Lakeside, MT, and Tucson. Often on the road with Mocha their pup seeing the country and also traveling internationally, they were always there for important events in the lives of their children and grandchildren.