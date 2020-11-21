 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James L. Von Schriltz
0 entries

James L. Von Schriltz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James L. Von Schriltz

James, the son of Forrest and Martha Von Schriltz, was born in Newark, Ohio, on May 6, 1934. He died in Hallock, Minnesota, at Kittson Memorial Nursing Home on Nov. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family and their love.

James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loretta; four daughters, Donna, Betty, Leah, and Naomi; three sons, John, Bob, and Dwight; sister Judy; 19 grandchildren; and over 20 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Billy, sister Marji, brother Don, sister Marilyn, daughter-in-law, Melanie, and grandchild Andrew.

To view his obituary in full, please visit austinfuneralchapel.com. Due to current restrictions under COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Letters of condolence can be sent to: Loretta Von Schriltz, P.O. Box 58, Hallock, MN 56728.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News