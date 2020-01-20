Jim was born on April 8, 1934 to James O. Alcorn and Esther Kodalen Alcorn in Williston North Dakota. He passed away Jan. 16, 2020 at Advanced Care Hospital in Billings.
He attended grade school in Homestead and graduated from Medicine Lake High School. After graduation he enlisted for four years in the United States Air Force. At the time of his honorable discharge from Great Falls Air Force Base, now known as Malmstrom Air Force Base, he held the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was honored to have worked with Colonel Malmstrom.
Jim then went on to Northern Montana College in Havre earning a degree in Secondary Education with a major in industrial arts and a minor in social studies and history. After graduation he went to work with the Montana Department of Agriculture, Division of Weights and Measures. Jim then worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a Scales and Weighing specialist and served as an Assistant Regional Supervisor. He had received several awards for outstanding service. He retired in 1987.
After his retirement Jim spent time traveling and working on the Alcorn Family History. He truly enjoyed genealogy and had self published a family history book with documentation going back to the year 1640. He made several hundred copies and was happy to gift them to the Alcorn families.
He enjoyed traveling to the Oregon Coast, Las Vegas, and also Civil War sites including Gettysburg. He was a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. He also was a member of the American Legion, Sons of Norway, NRA, Yellowstone Genealogy Forum, Friends of Gettysburg and the Great Northern Railroad Association.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim moved from Denver back to Montana to be closer to family and friends. He never missed a Denver Bronco game on TV and was a fan of Star Trek.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and an infant brother. He is survived by his sister Joyce Michels, his nephew Steve Michels and his wife Deanna and their son Jakob (Holly) Michels. Also his niece Karen and her husband Zane Gray and their two sons Sean (Aubrey) Gray and their daughter Eliza; and Chase (Lani) Gray and their daughter Deavyn.
Special thanks to Al Page for his friendship to Uncle Jim and our family. Thanks also to Art at Aspen Meadows Assisted Living for his care during the last two years.
You were a good man Uncle Jim and we love you and will never forget you!
Memorial service at Smith Funeral Home in Laurel on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, with internment at the National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel with military honors. If desired, memorials may be made to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 4200 Night Hawk Rd, Billings, MT 59106
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.