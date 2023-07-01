James Lee Ross, age 58 passed peacefully in his sleep, James is survived by his father and siblings. Children: Brandon, Aaron, Nina, Sehara, Christopher and Alexis. Grandchildren: Elise, Kaidan, Zoe, Emersan, Ezekiel. Preceded in death by his mother. A light from our family is gone. Heaven has you in its keeping and We have you in our hearts.
Celebration of life on 7.8.23. RSVP 406-861-8970
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.