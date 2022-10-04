James Leroy Hansen

October 1, the opening day of Duck and Goose season in the Central Flyway of Montana, the keeper of the flock flew home to Heaven on angel wings after the morning hunt was completed while listening to his beloved old-time bluegrass music! Jim was born January 19, 1943, in Grand Rapids, MN, to Charles Leslie Hansen and Sylvia Julianna Kangas Hansen. Jim graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1960, the University of Minnesota Minneapolis/St. Paul campus in 1964.

Jim served as the Montana Migratory Bird Coordinator for the Central Fly Way, working up until his last days. He loved being with family, his black labs, listening to old-time country and bluegrass music, bird watching, and duck/goose hunting.

Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Billings; children Jeff of Billings, and Susan of Bozeman; granddaughter Lauren of Vermillion, SD; and 3 nieces, Dolly, Julie, and Jodie of MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Joyce and Marjorie; nephews, Patrick and Bryan; and niece, Dawn.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Heights Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 733 West Wicks Lane, Billings, MT 59105. The service will also be Live Streamed on his Tribute Page under the Obituaries Tab at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. The full obituary is also available online.