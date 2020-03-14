James Les Lee Chaffee of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on March 6, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1930 to LC (Bo) and Mildred Chaffee and raised in Rapelje, Montana.

Jim graduated from Rapelje High School. On August 6, 1950, he married the love of his life Mary JoAnn Marsh and they began their adventure, which was interrupted by a call from Uncle Sam to begin a stint in the U S Army where he gained the rank of Staff Sergeant.

While in the Army the first son (Jim) was born in Camp Roberts, California. Upon his release Jim and JoAnn moved back to Columbus, Montana, where they welcomed a second son Gregg and then daughter Melanie.

The adventure continued when in 1969 Jim was named the Territorial Manager for Hesston Corporation and the ‘crew' moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, with subsequent moves to Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. Upon retirement Jim and JoAnn moved back to Grand Junction, where they lived in peace and harmony.

Jim is preceded in death by both parents, his wife JoAnn, granddaughter Kendra and grand sons-in-law John & Charlie.

During retirement, one of Jim's greatest pleasure was working with and assisting in the placement of children into the Shriners Hospital system.