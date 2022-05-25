 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Lyle Doane

James Lyle Doane passed away surrounded by his three loving daughters on April 6, at the age of 57. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him for his adventurous personality and devotion to those he loved.

Jim's daughters invite friends and family to attend a memorial service at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral in Billings, on June 4, at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by a reception from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Angry Hanks Microbrewery, 20 N 30th St, Billings, MT 59101.

