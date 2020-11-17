James M. (Jack) Simpson, 93, of Harlowton died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2020, in the Wheatland Memorial Healthcare of natural causes. He was born March 6, 1937 in Athens, Tennesee, the son of James P. and Thelma L. (Flinn) Simpson. He received his schooling in Spokane and in 1945 he entered the United States Marine Corps receiving his honorable discharge in 1947. He returned to Spokane and in 1948 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Zachow, they later divorced. He worked for a Packing Plant in Spokane and moved up the company to become a cattle buyer working out of Tacoma. In the late 1950's he moved to Montana and went to work for Pierce Packing as a cattle buyer. In the late 1970's when Pierce discontinued the cattle buying, he went out as an independent cattle buyer, buying for several packing plants. On May 30, 1990 he was united in marriage to Miriam G. Hischier in Red Lodge, MT. He retired in the early 1990s and they later lived in Harlowton. She preceded him in death in 2017 and he continued to live in Harlowton entering the nursing home in Dec. 2019.