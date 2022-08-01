James M. Pitchford

He was born November 5, 1941 in Glendale, California to James M. and Sarah Edna (Gryder) Pitchford. They eventually settled in Billings, Montana where Jim attended Senior High School and excelled at football. Jim married Clerae (McClue) Pitchford September 7, 1963. They moved their family to Joliet, Montana in the early 70's. A little over 20 years later they moved to Cody and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They returned to Billings where they lived out the rest of their days.