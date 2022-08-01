 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James M. Pitchford

James M. Pitchford

James M. Pitchford died Friday, July 29, at Billings Clinic Hospital of esophageal cancer at the age of 80.

He was born November 5, 1941 in Glendale, California to James M. and Sarah Edna (Gryder) Pitchford. They eventually settled in Billings, Montana where Jim attended Senior High School and excelled at football. Jim married Clerae (McClue) Pitchford September 7, 1963. They moved their family to Joliet, Montana in the early 70's. A little over 20 years later they moved to Cody and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They returned to Billings where they lived out the rest of their days.

Jim is survived by his wife Clerae, their children and spouses, Deborah and Roy Young, Brenda and Charlie Hamilton and Tim and Kara Pitchford, sister Shirley Kleeman and grandchildren Danielle, Thomas, Jacob, Erik and Anna.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, Aug 4, at the Joliet Community Center on 209 E Front St, Joliet, Montana at 11 a.m.

