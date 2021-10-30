Family was everything to Jim. Some of his happiest days were when his loved ones came together.
James Martin Stockfish was born Jan. 12, 1942 to Martin and Virginia Stockfish in Billings. He grew up and lived there all his life and graduated from Senior High in 1960.
As a typical teenager, Jim played football, liked Elvis, cars, and girls and had a great love of fishing and hunting with his uncle "Sonny".
After finishing basic training with the National Guard, he settled on one girl and married Connie Arnold. He then started his career as a plumber and eventually owned Treasure State Plumbing until his retirement.
His business grew and so did his family adding a daughter and three sons. The workers at his shop became his friends, especially Walt Morse, and this group and their families spent years fishing, snowmobiling, with Jim's family, also dancing on a Saturday night.
Then wanting a slower pace, weekends were spent in a little slice of paradise called The Cabin on Rock Creek. The family now included grandkids who loved The Cabin. Jim met neighbor Ed Snow and they became like brothers and soon Ed's family became an extension of Jim's family. Most weekends started with Bloody Marys on the deck, then back road trips or gambling junkets but mostly loving the peace of nature.
Then a slower pace, weekends at home in Lockwood, watching birds, crazy squirrels and deer eating his vegetable garden and by now great grandkids joined the family.
Unfortunately Jim's next family was his doctors and nurses at Billings Clinic and the Angels at RiverStone Hospice. God bless you all.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his uncle, sister Janene and sons Robert and Scott. He is survived by his wife Connie, daughter Kelly, son James Jr, 13 grandkids and 19 greats.
Jim will be laid to rest next to his Grandparents, his dad and his sons.
Love you, Miss you honey, Dad, Pops, Grandpa. Family was Everything to Jim.
