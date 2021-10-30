Family was everything to Jim. Some of his happiest days were when his loved ones came together.

James Martin Stockfish was born Jan. 12, 1942 to Martin and Virginia Stockfish in Billings. He grew up and lived there all his life and graduated from Senior High in 1960.

As a typical teenager, Jim played football, liked Elvis, cars, and girls and had a great love of fishing and hunting with his uncle "Sonny".

After finishing basic training with the National Guard, he settled on one girl and married Connie Arnold. He then started his career as a plumber and eventually owned Treasure State Plumbing until his retirement.

His business grew and so did his family adding a daughter and three sons. The workers at his shop became his friends, especially Walt Morse, and this group and their families spent years fishing, snowmobiling, with Jim's family, also dancing on a Saturday night.