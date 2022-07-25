A people person doesn't begin to describe James Miano. Jim passed July 2 from a battle with health issues. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Mathews) Miano and preceded by his mother, Josephine; and his step-daughter, Sherry (Heath) Orser. Born in 1937 and raised in Syracuse, Jim later lived in Detroit and then Billings, where he met Bonnie and married in 1990. Jim always ensured Bonnie and Sherry were taken care of.

Jim had a huge heart and always helped others. He'd pitch in at family reunions, strike up conversations, and make everyone feel welcome. He loved Montana, movies, music, Detroit sports, his Italian heritage, wine, making his spaghetti sauce, cards, board games, and spending time with loved ones. He worked at Mrs. Butler's Kitchen and owned a Dairy Queen. He was very curious; always reading and asking others about their interests. Though he's physically gone, the memories of his jokes, his big laugh, and his endlessly friendly nature live forever. Help celebrate Jim's life on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Veteran's Park, Billings.