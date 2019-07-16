James N Pierson was born in Big Timber to Newton and Ruth (Keithly) Pierson (Johnson). The family moved to Shepherd where he attended school, graduating in 1966. He attended Montana State University earning a degree in construction. After graduation he joined the Marine Corps serving in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home he began his 40 plus years in the construction field retiring in 2009.
Jim married Michele Holly Smith in 1977. He married Barbara Perro Martin in 1995, they relocated to Oregon in 1998.
Jim is survived by his wife Barbara of Billings. ‘He will be forever in my heart.’
Son, Matt Pierson (Kelli Philips) Commerce City, Colorado: ‘My dad was a man of faith, loyalty and love who showed compassion for everyone who entered his life. He was a visionary who transformed this world with his love of construction and woodworking. The lessons he taught me will forever linger, especially his words 'Hey man, pull my finger.’ I wish him the best as he moves along; his spirit will guide me through this world and beyond.
Son, Barry Smith (Austin), Billings: ‘He had an enthusiastic laugh and was a dad to me when he didn't have to be. We had many wonderful adventures together.’
Son, Steve Smith (Pia, Michele), Castle Rock, Colorado: ‘He was a great man with a big heart. He will be missed.’
Son, Josh Martin (Meagan,Remi,Hudson) Billings: ‘ He always made sure I knew how much he loved me.’
Forever daughter-in-law, Tyna Smith (Austin), Billings: He was a great father-in-law and Austin loved his time teaching Papa how to play 'Magic:’
Granddaughter Kristyna Smith Price (Dylan), Portland, Oregon; ‘I loved Papa's Hollandaise sauce, big bear hugs and sloppy cheek kisses.’
Sister, Caroline Myhre; nephews, Thor and Grant Myhre; mother-in-law, Dee Perro; step-sister, Kay (Glen) Ross and family; step-sister-in-Iaw, Linda Johnson and family; brothers-in-law, Ed and Joe(Alison)Perro; and Norm (Donna) Ouelette, whom he took under his wing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Michele; sister Ann; step-father, Arnold Johnson; step-brother, Steve Johnson; nephews, Dan and Jeff Johnson; and father-in-law Ed Perro.
At his request there will be no service. There will be a pot luck on August 3, 2019, 2 p.m. at 1217 Lewis Ave, Billings, Montana.
