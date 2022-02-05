James N. Watts, 69, passed away after a brief illness in a hospital in Bellevue, WA.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother and nephew. He is survived by three sisters and one brother, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He had two marriages and divorces. Jim joined the Army in 1970 and served in Seoul, Korea. After his military service he returned to Montana. In 1980 he moved to Arizona where he lived until 1998 when he returned to Montana.

He acquired a traumatic brain injury from a car accident in 2001. He then settled in Washington. Jim had a witty personality and a good sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He was also mechanically inclined. No services are planned.