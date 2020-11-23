James Paul ‘JP' Dust
James Paul ‘JP' Dust, 53 of Lodge Grass, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 17, 2020 in the Billings Clinic.
‘Well Known Worker' Akbaahiila Xiasaash a name given to him by the late Ben Bear Below. He was born Dec. 16, 1966 in Crow Agency, son of Victor Dust Sr. and Dorothea Dust. He married Patricia LaForge on May 24, 1998. He was a member of the Ties the Bundle clan and was a child of the Greasy Mouth clan.
He received his education at Pretty Eagle Catholic School and graduated from Lodge Grass High School. He was an active seasonal firefighter right out of high school. In 1983 he traveled with Holy Ghost Believers throughout Oklahoma, Wyoming, Arizona, South Dakota, North Dakota and Canada Evangelizing. He was well known for his anointed drumming. In 1989-1996 he started playing softball with War Party team. Later he held numerous jobs. He later participated in arrow throwing. In 2004 he went on to claim the Sr. Arrow Championship title with his brothers and Nephews No-Water/Dust Boys. He was also a talented Artist known for his work. He also worked for Lodge Grass Head Start as an Indian Educator kids always running up to him saying teacher James. He got his Certificate in Para Archaeology.
