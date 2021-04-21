James Perham McNally

Jim died peacefully in his sleep in the morning hours of April 12 in his home in Scottsdale, Arizona with his daughter Cathy by his side.

Jim was born Dec. 1, 1936 in Mandan, North Dakota to James Alfred and Beth Perham McNally. Both of his parents were natives of Butte, Montana. The family moved to Billings in 1941. Jim attended public schools, graduating from Billings Senior High in 1954. Jim enlisted in the Marines at the age of 17. After completing his service, he enrolled at the University of Montana under the GI bill and when he graduated went to work for General Motors Corporation and later purchased a dealership in Williston ND. The family returned to Billings in 1974 where he and his brother Dave bought Archie Cochran Motors. He remained actively involved at Archie's until his retirement to Tubac, AZ in 2009.

Jim and Judy Hayes were married Dec. 27, 1958 at Holy Rosary Church in Billings. They became the parents of three children Teresa Carroll, James Arthur, and Catherine Elizabeth.

Jim was an avid golfer, loving to play and zealously followed all golf tournaments. He was a member of the Yellowstone Country Club where he served as President. Upon retirement Jim enjoyed regular rounds of golf in Tubac and socializing with his golf friends.