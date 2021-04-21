James Perham McNally
Jim died peacefully in his sleep in the morning hours of April 12 in his home in Scottsdale, Arizona with his daughter Cathy by his side.
Jim was born Dec. 1, 1936 in Mandan, North Dakota to James Alfred and Beth Perham McNally. Both of his parents were natives of Butte, Montana. The family moved to Billings in 1941. Jim attended public schools, graduating from Billings Senior High in 1954. Jim enlisted in the Marines at the age of 17. After completing his service, he enrolled at the University of Montana under the GI bill and when he graduated went to work for General Motors Corporation and later purchased a dealership in Williston ND. The family returned to Billings in 1974 where he and his brother Dave bought Archie Cochran Motors. He remained actively involved at Archie's until his retirement to Tubac, AZ in 2009.
Jim and Judy Hayes were married Dec. 27, 1958 at Holy Rosary Church in Billings. They became the parents of three children Teresa Carroll, James Arthur, and Catherine Elizabeth.
Jim was an avid golfer, loving to play and zealously followed all golf tournaments. He was a member of the Yellowstone Country Club where he served as President. Upon retirement Jim enjoyed regular rounds of golf in Tubac and socializing with his golf friends.
His other passion was fishing. For years he preferred fishing in the middle of Montana streams with the arc of line whistling above him. In later years, he joined lifelong friends on boating trips which he enjoyed all over the world with his fishing buddies.
Jim worked extremely hard to reach goals set by himself as a businessman. He had a strong belief in giving back to the community. Some of his efforts included the YMCA board, the MSU Billings Board, and many business-related boards such as First Interstate Bank, Big Sky Life, Montana Auto Dealers Association where he served as their President, Dealers Insurance Trust, and Ford Dealer advertising to name a few.
Jim was honored as the Montana Truck Dealer of the Year and went on to win the National competition. He was selected by a Columbia University panel of judges from the Graduate School of Business in conjunction with Business Week Magazine, as the National Winner of the Truck Dealer of the Year. His selection was based on his ‘dedication to community service, his contribution to the economic growth of the community, and his superior success in merchandising trucks.'
Jim was predeceased by his father and mother, his son Jim of Seattle WA, his brother Dan of Lake Arrowhead CA, and brother and business partner Dave of Billings.
He is survived by his daughter Teresa McNally of Seattle, WA, and Cathy Moss (Chris) of Scottsdale, AZ, and his three dearly loved Granddaughters, Jordan, Reese and Caitlin. He was their adored Papa. He was also survived by his sister Dee Nobles and Sister-in-law Jean McNally both of Billings, and many lifelong close friends.
Jim enjoyed life and lived it well. He will be remembered most for his great sense of humor and giving spirit
At Jim's request, there will be no funeral services. If desired, memorials can be sent to Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County 505 Orchard Lane Billings, MT 59101.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.