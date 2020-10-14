 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Pritzkau
0 entries

James Pritzkau

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Pritzkau

James Pritzkau

Funeral services for James Pritzkau, 78, of Sidney, MT are at 2 p.m. (MST) Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Sidney Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. Interment will take place in the Sidney Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney and one hour prior to the Funeral under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

James passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Billings Clinic in Billings, MT.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News