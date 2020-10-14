Funeral services for James Pritzkau, 78, of Sidney, MT are at 2 p.m. (MST) Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Sidney Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. Interment will take place in the Sidney Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney and one hour prior to the Funeral under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.