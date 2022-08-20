 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James R. "Bob" Jackson

  • 0
James R. "Bob" Jackson

James R. "Bob" Jackson, 94, of Billings, passed away on June 5.

A celebration of life open house will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 3922 Heritage Drive.

The full obituary may be found by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com/obituary/JamesBob-Jackson.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with anxiety as we head into fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News