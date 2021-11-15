 Skip to main content
James Rains III, “Jamie,” was born into a loving family on May 10, 1990. From an early age, Jamie displayed a loving, charming, luminous spirit. Unfortunately, he passed away at the early age of 31 on Nov. 10, 2021.

No services are planned at this time. For the full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
