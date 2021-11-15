James Rains III, “Jamie,” was born into a loving family on May 10, 1990. From an early age, Jamie displayed a loving, charming, luminous spirit. Unfortunately, he passed away at the early age of 31 on Nov. 10, 2021.
No services are planned at this time. For the full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
