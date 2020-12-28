James Ray Roan born May 5, 1934, has succumbed to his battle with cancer. Jim was many things, including a man of his word, and he passed away on Christmas morning after promising his family he would stay until Christmas.

Jim is Survived by his loving wife of 58 years Elizabeth Boggess Roan; son Dr. Jason Roan; daughter Jessie (Bruce) Roan Johnson; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; twin brother Jack (Margo), brothers Dick (Judy) and Tom Roan; and his sisters Lenore Rogers and Diane Kuntz (Ken). Jim is loved by a special cousin Linda Yousef; sister-in-law Starla Johnston; brother-in-law Ernest Boggess; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents C. Ray and Dorothea Roan; brothers Lyndon (Anna May) and Robert; brothers-in-law Don Rogers, Jerry and Terry Boggess, Virgil Boggess; and his father and mother-in-law Ernest and Martha Boggess. A special thank you to Diane Jones, Billings Clinic Oncology Department and Stillwater Hospice.

The casket will be open for visitation on Wednesday, December 30th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Mountview Cemetery. The family plans to celebrate Jim's life in Spring 2021. To view full obituary, visit Jim's Tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.