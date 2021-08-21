James Reilley McQuillan, 85, of Billings, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at TenderNest Assisted Living, with his wife and best friend, Rosalie, by his side.

James was born July 16, 1936 in Miles City to James and Lois McQuillan. He graduated from Red Lodge High School in 1955. He enlisted in the US Navy and served as a Seabee.

James retired from the Western Energy Coal Mine in Colstrip, Montana after 23 years and was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

The last year and a half of his life was spent at TenderNest Assisted Living in the Gallatin Manor Memory Care Unit. The staff and the residents became family to him. His time there gave him an extra lease on life and allowed his friends and family to enjoy his final years with him in dignity and peace.

James enjoyed his weekly visits with his sister, Jean Ann Ellis, and his niece, Mardy Jones. He looked forward to the homemade cookies Mardy always brought for him.

We will be eternally grateful for the love and kindness the TenderNest staff gave to our James. Your love and care for our father was especially appreciated during the difficult times we all experienced during the pandemic. You are all angels and we are so fortunate to have met each and every one of you.