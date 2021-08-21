James Reilley McQuillan, 85, of Billings, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at TenderNest Assisted Living, with his wife and best friend, Rosalie, by his side.
James was born July 16, 1936 in Miles City to James and Lois McQuillan. He graduated from Red Lodge High School in 1955. He enlisted in the US Navy and served as a Seabee.
James retired from the Western Energy Coal Mine in Colstrip, Montana after 23 years and was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.
The last year and a half of his life was spent at TenderNest Assisted Living in the Gallatin Manor Memory Care Unit. The staff and the residents became family to him. His time there gave him an extra lease on life and allowed his friends and family to enjoy his final years with him in dignity and peace.
James enjoyed his weekly visits with his sister, Jean Ann Ellis, and his niece, Mardy Jones. He looked forward to the homemade cookies Mardy always brought for him.
We will be eternally grateful for the love and kindness the TenderNest staff gave to our James. Your love and care for our father was especially appreciated during the difficult times we all experienced during the pandemic. You are all angels and we are so fortunate to have met each and every one of you.
We would also like to thank Stillwater Hospice for their help navigating the last few weeks of our time with James. He passed in peace and that could not have been possible without hospice care.
James is survived by his partner and devoted wife of over 50 years, Rosalie McQuillan of Billings; daughter Kathleen McQuillan of Billings; sisters Jean Ann Ellis of Billings, Kelly Rasco (Robert) of Sandpoint, Idaho and Bridgette Hines (Ben) of Big Lake, Alaska; and several nieces and nephews he was proud of including: Michelle Walter of Spokane, WA, Mardy Jones (Mark) of Shepherd, Josh McQuillan (Amber) of Joliet, Cole McQuillan (Jolene) of Joliet, Kate Croft (Jon) of Joliet and Morgan McQuillan of Joliet.
James is proceeded in death by his parents James and Lois McQuillan; sister Mickie Walsh; brothers Mike McQuillan and Pat McQuillan; and infant sister Kathleen McQuillan.
‘Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us everyday,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, still missed and very dear.'
Thanks, James, for being the best son, brother, uncle, husband, father and friend.
We will always love you.
No funeral is planned, but friends and family are invited to join us for a celebration of James ‘Jimmy' McQuillan's life on Sept. 25, 2021, from noon until 4 p.m. at the Zimmerman Center located at Pioneer Park in Billings, Montana.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.