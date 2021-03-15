 Skip to main content
James Rex Ray
James Rex Ray

James Rex Ray passed away on Feb. 26, 2021, at the age of 90.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held on Zoom on April 3, 2021. Please visit Rex's tribute page at the Cremation and Funeral Gallery: www.cfgbillings.com.

