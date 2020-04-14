James Richard Almond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Richard ‘Jim' Almond passed away in the early morning hours of Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home in Helena after a long illness. He was born in Miles City on Oct. 4, 1942, to Rebecca (Grierson) and Carl C. Almond.

Jim attended school in Hysham and graduated in 1960. After three years at Montana State University, he transferred to his beloved Rocky Mountain College and graduated in 1966. In the meantime, he and his high school sweetheart, Sandra ‘Sandy' Feeley, married in 1965.

Jim got his first banking job in Billings before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he began a long career with First Bank. Jim and Sandy saw the births of four children and moves to Fargo, N.D., Miller, S.D., and eventually back to Montana by way of Great Falls. While in Fargo, he received his Master's in Agricultural Economics from NDSU, and later in Miller he earned his private pilot's license.