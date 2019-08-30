{{featured_button_text}}

James S. Evans, age 90 of Billings passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Ovando, Montana, to Daniel and Esther (Brunner) Evans. No services are scheduled at this time.

