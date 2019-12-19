James Samuel Davidson Jr., 93, passed peacefully at home on St. Simon’s Island, Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Born Feb. 4, 1926, in Ryegate the only child of the marriage of James S. Davidson Sr. and Naomi Sibley Davidson, he spent the better part of seven decades in his home state. Growing up in a tiny town in the bottom lands of the Musselshell River as the son of a garage owner, even during the Depression, Jim developed a confident belief in the possibilities of the future and an abiding love of the West.
Following service stateside during WWII as a B-25 pilot, Jim flew crop dusters, worked as a ranch hand, traveled as a salesman, joined the Shriners, and bought and built his ‘Diamond V’ ranch overlooking the Yellowstone River south of Shepherd. There Jim and wife Peggy teamed to develop a premium herd of Limousin cattle, selling purebred yearling bulls to commercial cattle ranches until retiring in 1985. Jim served on the board of the Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE), and as the President of the North American Limousin Foundation. Jim and Peggy spent their later years in Absarokee and Billings, and St. Mary’s and St. Simon’s Island, Georgia. Throughout his life Jim was gifted with people and business, planes and trucks, cattle and horses. His connections with family and friends were immediate, personal, and enduring. From first to last, he was a tough Montana cowboy.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and half-brother, by Peggy Jean Sparkman Davidson, his beloved wife of 41 years, by stepson Jim Tippett, and by grandson Larry Hammond. He is survived by his dear daughter Diane Hammond (Joe) of Morgan Hill, California, stepdaughter Judy Tyler (Verne) of Castro Valley, California, and stepson Shane Tippett (Beth) of Goochland, Virginia. Among the grandchildren in the next generation are Lori Wells of Turlock, California, Laura Tippett of Richmond, Virginia, and Rachel Tippett Taylor of Mechanicsville, Virginia. Great-grandchildren include Ren Wells, Amanda Lema, and Alice Taylor. Great-great-grandchildren include Cash, McKoy, Memphys, Kade, and Brielle.
This coming spring, Jim and Peggy’s ashes will be carried home to Billings to be interred in the Davidson family plot.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.