James Selmer Nelson

BILLINGS - James Selmer Nelson of Billings was born on September 17, 1949, in Scobey MT to Richard and Flossie Nelson. He was the oldest of eight children.

Jim attended all 12 years of school in Scobey. After graduation, Jim attended one year at the College of Great Falls and then pursued a career in computer programing at MSU in Bozeman, MT. Over the years, he worked for a number of large companies, doing computer programing, living in different cities around the US. He had a brilliant mind, especially when it came to computers, math, and the sciences. Jim also spent time as a Peace Corps volunteer in Brazil. His true character and heart were most visible when he was helping others. He loved kids, working as a lifeguard at the Scobey pool, helping kids in the schools in Billings, and spending time (and teasing) with his nieces and nephews. He was a gentle, friendly man who made friends easily. He could talk to anyone, and when remembered, it usually brought up a smile or a joke.

Jim is survived by his mother, Flossie Nelson, his many siblings and in-laws: John Nelson, Joe (Carolyn) Nelson, Julie (Stan) French, Jennifer Nelson, Jocelyn (Joe) Nelson Watmuff, Jane Nelson, and Richard (Cindy) Nelson, and his loving companion and best friend of 29 years, Char Rollman (with pooch, Kenzie). He also has many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

We lost this wonderful man on June 27, 2023, but we are comforted in knowing that he was welcomed home by his God and our Dad and other family members. Be at peace, Jim. You have carried a heavy cross all these years and are now free. Know you are loved and will be sorely missed.

Join us for a celebration of Jim's life and our love for him on July 27th at 11:00 AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Billings, MT.

To see the complete obituary, go to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.