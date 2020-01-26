James (Jim) Steele Whiteside, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming.
Jim was born in Alameda County California to an Italian mother and a Scottish father who moved Jim and his sister Florence to Reno, Nevada, and then to Butte where he graduated from High School. Jim served in the US Navy in New Orleans and San Diego as a corpsman. He married Betty Yates on April 4, 1948, and they had two children, Donna and Bill. Jim worked for Swift & Company as a meat cutter and plant superintendent for 27 years and retired from SuperValue. Jim and Betty were married for 72 years. In June of 2019 Jim and Betty moved to Casper to be closer to family.
You have free articles remaining.
He left behind his wife, Betty; daughter, Donna Fisher (Richard) of Casper; his son, Bill Whiteside (Jan) of Citrus Heights, California; his sister, Florence Bowler of Laytonville, California; grandchildren, Dan Fisher, Dinae Slagley, Erin Holland, and Bryan Whiteside; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Jan., 17, 2020 in Casper. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.