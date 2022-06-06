BILLINGS - James Thomas Roe was born April 16, 1967, in Billings, MT and after a fierce and short battle with cancer, he died on May 31, 2022 in Billings. He graduated from Custer High School and attended MSU, Bozeman as well as Western Montana College, Dillon before graduating from Dawson College in Glendive, MT. Jim worked as a loader at Meadow Gold and in his spare time, was an auto parts expert adept at small engine repair. He was a handy man who could fix anything, and enjoyed the challenge. Jim's favorite free-time activity was all things car racing and spending time at the family ranch in Custer. He was stoic, contemplative and loyal to friends of many. At times he could be a curmudgeon and according to his mother, the world's worst housekeeper. He is survived by his daughter, Janell Roe of Columbia Falls, MT, his sister, Mary Cruz of Gallop, NM, his father, Tom Roe of Billings, his mother, Louise Jenkins, and his stepfather, Jim Jenkins of Billings. Jim was a 5th generation Montanan with many relatives in the Butte-Anaconda area and throughout Montana. He was a loving and perfect son.