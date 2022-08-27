 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Vernon Knowles

James Vernon Knowles

James Vernon Knowles peacefully passed away in his sleep of natural causes on May 7. A memorial service will be held September 1, at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St West, Billings. For a full obituary please see www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

