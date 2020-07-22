James W. Bell
James (Jim) W. Bell died on July 18, 2020 at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Billings surrounded by his loving family. Our family expresses our deepest gratitude to the caregivers at Edgewood Vista and Stillwater Hospice for providing loving care for our dad during his last days. Jim was born at Port's Place, Wild Horse Creek near Arvada, Wyoming, on May 15, 1933 to James Pounden Dawson Bell and Rachel Ella (Sanders) Bell. Jim was the 4th of five children.

A celebration of life will be held at Woodbine Campground at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. The family asks all family and friends to come to the mountains or as he called it, ‘God's Country' and share memories of Jim. Light refreshments will follow.

A private interment will be at Rosebud Cemetery near Absarokee, MT. The complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/bell/

