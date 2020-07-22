James W. Bell

James (Jim) W. Bell died on July 18, 2020 at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Billings surrounded by his loving family. Our family expresses our deepest gratitude to the caregivers at Edgewood Vista and Stillwater Hospice for providing loving care for our dad during his last days. Jim was born at Port's Place, Wild Horse Creek near Arvada, Wyoming, on May 15, 1933 to James Pounden Dawson Bell and Rachel Ella (Sanders) Bell. Jim was the 4th of five children.