 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James W. Kolp
0 entries

James W. Kolp

  • 0
James W. Kolp

James W. Kolp completed his final adventure on Sept. 20, 2021. He wouldn't want tears of sadness, only fond memories. Jim was born on April 13, 1940, to Jim and Lorraine Kolp in Grand Rapids, MN. To leave condolences and read the full obituary, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News