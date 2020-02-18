James William Heringer

James ‘Jim’ William Heringer, aged 71, passed away peacefully at home in Billings, Montana on Feb. 14, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pat. He is survived by his wife, Rita Heringer; his children, Lisa (Brian) Ross; DeAnne (Doug) Caluya; and Jacob (Shelly) Heringer; eight grandchildren, Sierra, Michael, Benjamin, Brenna; Karyn; Erika, Kobi, Keilani; his two great-grandchildren, Zander, Josiah; and his faithful companions to the end, Shadow and Me Too.