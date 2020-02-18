James William Heringer
0 entries

James William Heringer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James ‘Jim’ William Heringer, aged 71, passed away peacefully at home in Billings, Montana on Feb. 14, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pat. He is survived by his wife, Rita Heringer; his children, Lisa (Brian) Ross; DeAnne (Doug) Caluya; and Jacob (Shelly) Heringer; eight grandchildren, Sierra, Michael, Benjamin, Brenna; Karyn; Erika, Kobi, Keilani; his two great-grandchildren, Zander, Josiah; and his faithful companions to the end, Shadow and Me Too.

Jim touched countless lives and will be terribly missed, but we’re sure he’d like us to think of him as ‘On the Road Again.’

Funeral service: Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd., Laurel. Memorial gathering: Friday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m., VFW Post 1634, 4242 State Ave., Billings. In lieu of flowers, Jim would be honored if donations were sent to 4 Paws Rescue, P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, MT, 59721.

James William Heringer

James William Heringer
To plant a tree in memory of James Heringer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News