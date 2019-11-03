{{featured_button_text}}

James William Ruff, 88, of Custer and Billings, died on Oct. 30, 2019. James' funeral will be Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius church with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be on Nov. 5, from 5-7 p.m. with Rosary following. To read the full obituary visit smithfuneralchapels.com.

