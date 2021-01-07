James William Ryan
James William Ryan, age 90, of Jordan passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at his home in Jordan surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from 1 – 6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Jordan. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Garfield County High School Gymnasium. Military graveside services will follow in the Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.