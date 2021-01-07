 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James William Ryan
0 entries

James William Ryan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James William Ryan

James William Ryan

James William Ryan, age 90, of Jordan passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at his home in Jordan surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from 1 – 6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Jordan. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Garfield County High School Gymnasium. Military graveside services will follow in the Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News