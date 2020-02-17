James Z. Downs

Jim was born on April 6, 1936, to James Z. and Minnie Downs in Manton, Kentucky (a few miles from the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln — the birthplace of great men, he would remind us). His younger sister, Celestine (Cathy Goatley), followed in 1939. The Downs family moved to Shelbyville, Kentucky, when he was in first grade, and he attended school there and graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1954. After high school, he attended University of Kentucky and then, in 1956, Jim met the love of his life, Martha Jean Riester, at a church party. They were married on April 19, 1958, the start of their brief 62 years together! Two months after they were wed, Jim was drafted into the Army and the young couple spent their first two years together at Fort Gordon in Georgia. There, they started their family, which would grow with five children: Marcy (Ed) Mutch, Mike (Jeanna), Paula (Paul) Johnson, Steve (Lorie) and Kevin (Kay). To the chagrin of their Kentucky family, the adventurous young family (two kids and a pregnant wife at this point) moved to the Wild West in 1962, when Jim accepted a job transfer to Billings. Montana has been home ever since.