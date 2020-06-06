Jamie Ann DeVries

Nov. 27, 1983 — May 29, 2020
Jaime Anne DeVries passed away unexpectedly after a long struggle with addiction on May 29, 2020. She was just 36 years old.
For some who met her, she was just another young woman lost to a senseless disease. But she was so much more to those who could see past her struggle. Jaime always opened her heart to those who had less or were in need. She was a steadfast defender of those she loved, regardless of the cost. Jaime's love for her children was like sunlight: no matter what happened during the darkest periods, her love would always rise.
Jaime's family is asking that contributions be made to Rimrock Foundation (https://www.rimrock.org/donate/) or to the Jaime DeVries Memorial Trust on GoFundMe for the future education of her children (https://www.gofundme.com/f/jaime-devries-memorial-trust).
She is preceded into the Lord's hands by her son, Alejandro Gonzalez. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Susan DeVries, her siblings T.J. DeVries and Nichole Atallah, and her three children, MaKayla and Isaiah O'Neill, and Jacksun DeVries. While Jaime's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Jaime in a way that honors her spirit. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at a future date.
Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family.
