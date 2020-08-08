× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jan Cooper (Anderson), 68, of Bozeman and Billings, died June 8, 2020. She is survived by her son Derek; granddaughter, Emma Anderson; sisters Karen and Sue, nephews Kevin Simons and Nathan Ward; several cousins; and special Aunt Ruth Cooper. She is predeceased by daughter, Nicole; her parents; and beloved uncle Don Cooper.

We appreciated Jan's beautifully appointed homes, lovely gardens, her unfailing generosity to loved ones and her super sense of humor. She loved to entertain in her home, creating interesting food and decorations for up to 50 people, all of which brought her joy and fulfillment. She returned to college & graduated magna cum laude with degrees in marketing & English.

Always, we will miss her, but are relieved that her suffering is over. For more info, contact Karen at Skeezy99@gmail.com.

