Jan French

Jan French

Jan French, 72, passed away Wednesday, January 18. Funeral Services will be held at the Hobson School on Sunday, January 29th, 2 p.m. with interment to follow at the Philbrook Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home.

Jan's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.

