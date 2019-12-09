CALIFORNIA — Jan Merril Rukavina, age 77, of Crandall, Wyoming, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, surrounded by family and loved ones at the home of his step-daughter, Shay Vivian Rambur in Tulare, California.
Jan was born in Salina, Utah and spent the majority of his life in Montana. While attending high school in Roundup he enlisted in the United States Navy where he took pride in serving his country from 1960-1964. He spoke fondly of his time as a sailor aboard the USS Thomaston LSD during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Always the entrepreneur, before shipping out Jan would stock up on candy bars and cigarettes and then sell them to his shipmates at a profit.
Shortly after leaving the service, Jan moved to Ashland and worked at the ranch of his sister Jackie and Billy Trusler. In later years he owned and operated The Office Bar. He married Karen Kansala in 1966 and they had two sons, Keith and Craig Rukavina. That marriage ended in 1984. He later married Debbie Dunning Vivian.
During his years working at the Colstrip and St. Labre schools, Jan was known for his love of basketball and enjoyed the time spent refereeing his favorite sport. It was all about fairness when Jan blew his whistle. No partiality was shown, not even to family members. His niece, Callie, recalled getting a technical from Uncle Jan for cursing on the court!
Jan is survived by his wife Debbie of 35 years and stepchildren, Shay Rambur and her children Jaime and Jeritt of Tulare, California and Chad (Kimberley) Vivian of Ashland, sons Keith (Linda) Rukavina, and their daughter Hannah; Craig (Anna) Rukavina and their children Cooper, Colby, and Carley of Boerne, Texas; sisters Jackie Trusler of Ashland and Margaret (Trudy) Streeter of Boise, Idaho.
He is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Donna Rukavina and brothers-in-law Ray Streeter, Billy Trusler and Jim Kansala.
Cremation has taken place and a gathering to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.
