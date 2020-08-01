You have permission to edit this article.
Jane Ann McDonald
Jane Ann McDonald

Jane Ann McDonald

Jane Ann McDonald was born May 26, 1939, to Beulah (Cade) and William McDonald. Jane lost her mother at a very young age, and was raised by her father, her grandmother Mary Catherine McDonald, and her brothers Bill, John, and Jim. Jane graduated from Billings Senior High in 1957, and took various jobs after high school including babysitting and housekeeping. She eventually found her way to the Bureau of Land Management where she worked for 22 years in the geographic mapping department. Jane was very proud of her work at the BLM where she got to use one of the largest cameras in existence at the time to photograph maps of legal boundaries. In her spare time, Jane loved to read, do word searches, pet dogs, and eat chocolate.

Jane entered St. John's Moorberg Cottage on October 31, 2013, where she became a staff favorite. Jane lost a hard-fought battle with dementia on July 27, 2020. She is survived by her brothers Bill (Carolyn), John (Anne), and Jim (Dolores), and numerous nieces and nephews. No services are planned. Donations can be made to the charity of one's choice. The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors and staff at St. John's Moorberg Cottage and Riverstone Hospice for their loving care of Jane.

