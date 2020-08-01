Jane Ann McDonald was born May 26, 1939, to Beulah (Cade) and William McDonald. Jane lost her mother at a very young age, and was raised by her father, her grandmother Mary Catherine McDonald, and her brothers Bill, John, and Jim. Jane graduated from Billings Senior High in 1957, and took various jobs after high school including babysitting and housekeeping. She eventually found her way to the Bureau of Land Management where she worked for 22 years in the geographic mapping department. Jane was very proud of her work at the BLM where she got to use one of the largest cameras in existence at the time to photograph maps of legal boundaries. In her spare time, Jane loved to read, do word searches, pet dogs, and eat chocolate.