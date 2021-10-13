Jane Ellen Fischer passed away on Oct. 11, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was the wife of Clayton Alan Fischer. They shared 43 years of loving marriage together.

Jane was born to Rae and Beverly Keller in Sidney, Nebraska on Nov. 22, 1957. She moved to Casper, Wyoming with her family and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1975.

She started college at Eastern Montana Collage (now known as MSUB) and met Clay during that time. They married shortly after in 1978. They welcomed their first son Christopher in 1982, followed by Jeffery in 1985 and completed the family with Justin in 1987.

During the first part of her working career Jane worked for First Interstate Bank and later became assistant manager at Yellowstone Teachers Credit Union. After several years in banking Jane decided to follow her passion and open a flower shop called Plantasia in 1996.

Jane loved gardening, all things flowers, her animals, horseback riding, traveling, her family, and having a good time. She is very well known for always being there to lend a helping hand in good times and bad. Jane will be missed by all she knew and loved.