NEVADA — Jane Richardson passed away in Reno, Nevada, on Nov. 5, 2019. She was born in Plentywood, Montana, on July 27, 1926, to Benjamin and Marie Hyde. In 1942, the family moved to Billings, where she resided for most of her life. She graduated from Senior High School in 1944 and attended Eastern Montana College, now Montana State University Billings.
On Nov. 21, 1946, she married Robert Richardson at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Jane and Bob were happily married for 70 years until Bob’s passing in 2016. Jane worked at the Yellowstone County Courthouse during tax time and also served as a bailiff. She was chaperone for the Miss Montana Pageant for several years. She worked alongside Bob in business ventures for 30 years, but could always find time for bridge.
After Bob’s retirement, they traveled extensively — first to Scotland and England, playing golf in both countries. Two years later, they traveled through China, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. Later travels included Northern Europe, Russia, Poland, and Auschwitz as well as the Panama Canal and Caribbean Islands. Much traveling was also done throughout the United States.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Barbara Wright of Reno, Nevada; son, Tom Richardson of Portland, Oregon; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
‘What a comfort it is to know that for those we love life is changed — not taken away — and that we will be reunited with them in heaven.’
Private committal services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
