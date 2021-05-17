Jane W. Myhre

Jane Hamil Williamson Myhre, age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021. The daughter of Rear Adm. Bill (Delbert) and (Clara) Ruth Williamson, Jane was born in San Diego, CA, Dec. 23, 1929. She and her mother and younger brother, Jim, accompanied her father in his Naval career, and she lived in China, Panama, California, Connecticut and Colorado. Jane's desire to help others led her to choose a career in Nursing. She graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, with her bachelor's degree in Nursing, served in the U.S. Navy as an officer and nurse, and later earned her master's degree in Nursing Education, from Teachers' College, Columbia University, New York City, NY. Jane and her husband, Ralph (now deceased) were married for 60 years and lived in California, Washington D.C., Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Arizona, and Bangladesh. They ultimately settled in Billings, Montana, where they were involved in church, service club and community commitments and enjoyed family life for more than 40 years.