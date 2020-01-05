Janet Elaine Dunlop, born Sept. 13, 1933, in Minot, North Dakota, to John and Ebba Leraas, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, in Billings, surrounded by family.
A 1951 graduate of Minot High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Minot State Teacher’s College and a master’s in special education from Eastern Montana College. She went on to teach at William James Junior High School from 1975 to 1988.
She met her future husband, Lowell Dunlop, at Minot State Teacher’s College. They were married on Aug. 14, 1955.
She is survived by two children, Brian (Shelly) Dunlop of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Barbara (Burt) Fazio of Billings; three grandchildren, Sean and Ryan Dunlop of Salt Lake City and Cody Fazio, serving in the Marine Corps in North Carolina.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Kathy Lillis Chapel at St. John’s, followed by interment in Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W., Billings, MT 59102; St. John’s Foundation, 2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102; Help for Homeless Pets, 2910 Hannon Road, Billings, MT 59101.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.