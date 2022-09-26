Janet Elizabeth "Lawler" Keeler

Janet was born in Meeteetse , Wyoming to Edwin Arnold & Valaria "Cammock" Lawler on February 26, 1942. She went to school at Meeteetse, Wyoming. She married Lyle Hammond on September 1, 1962 in Thermopolis Wyoming. She had 4 children and later divorced in 1983. She remarried Charles "Chuck" Keeler December 28th 1985. She welcomed 2 more children Kenny & Jennifer Keeler, and Susan "Keeler" & Bob Rose. She worked as a ranch cook for Twin Creek Ranch in Parkman Wyoming, Antones Supper Club in Worland Wyoming, Kane Ranch in Wolf, Wyoming, and a gourmet cook at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City, Orego. After she retired she made beautiful quilts with her sisters. She is a member of The Church of Latter Day Saints was very active and enjoyed researching genealogy. She dedicated her life to her family making sure we were supported in whatever we did. She truly was an amazing woman who was the kindest loving person. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Rita & Isabel, husband Chuck, Lyle father of her children, one grandson JC, one great grandson Scott.