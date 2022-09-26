Janet Elizabeth "Lawler" Keeler, 80, of Billings Montana, passed away on September 22 in Billings Montana.
Funeral services will be held at Thursday Sept 29th, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 3595 Monad Road Billings Montana 59106 with Bishop Barry Smith officiating.
Janet was born in Meeteetse , Wyoming to Edwin Arnold & Valaria "Cammock" Lawler on February 26, 1942. She went to school at Meeteetse, Wyoming. She married Lyle Hammond on September 1, 1962 in Thermopolis Wyoming. She had 4 children and later divorced in 1983. She remarried Charles "Chuck" Keeler December 28th 1985. She welcomed 2 more children Kenny & Jennifer Keeler, and Susan "Keeler" & Bob Rose. She worked as a ranch cook for Twin Creek Ranch in Parkman Wyoming, Antones Supper Club in Worland Wyoming, Kane Ranch in Wolf, Wyoming, and a gourmet cook at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City, Orego. After she retired she made beautiful quilts with her sisters. She is a member of The Church of Latter Day Saints was very active and enjoyed researching genealogy. She dedicated her life to her family making sure we were supported in whatever we did. She truly was an amazing woman who was the kindest loving person. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Rita & Isabel, husband Chuck, Lyle father of her children, one grandson JC, one great grandson Scott.
Janet is survived by three daughters Darla Hammond of Red Lodge Montana, Carla Hammond "Bob" Fried of Fort Mohave Arizona, Kyle "Hammond" Emerson "Dave" of Worland Wyoming, Kurt Hammond "Raylene" of Fort Mohave Arizona. Two brothers John "Lela" of Powell Wyoming, & Charley "Ann" Lawler of Meeteetse Wyoming, three sisters Joyce Neal of Sheridan Wyoming, Sharon Desjarlais of Billings Montana, Susan Hixson of Glenrock Wyoming, and 20 Grandchildren and 30 great-Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Janet wishes to extend our sincere thanks to LDS community Shiloh Ward and River Stone Health Hospice, Billings Clinic Hospital, and friends and family.
