Janet Henneford, 84, quietly passed from this life to life everlasting, on April 10, 2023. Janet was born on September 22, 1938, in Lewistown, Montana to Earl Manning Armstrong and Clarice Illsley Armstrong. Following high school she attended Montana State College (now University) majoring in medical technology. She was a cheerleader for the Montana State Bobcats football team and went to the one and only Aluminum bowl in Little Rock, AR where the final score was 0-0. It was a rainy day and she lost her shoes in the mud when making a cheerleader jump.

She met Gene, her future husband that first year in school 1956. Gene needed a date for the Winter fraternity dance. He was given a list of freshman girls at the Delta Gamma sorority. Reading in alphabetical order, Anderson was not available but Janet Armstrong was. That led to many dates and finally love resulting in marriage in 1960. They were blessed with three children, Leslie, Cheryl and Steve.

Janet was very much at home in the kitchen, and it was her delight to prepare meals and set a beautiful table as a way of expressing her love for family and friends.

Billings was home from 1970 until 2016 when she and Gene moved to their summer home on Flathead Lake. The Lake Place allowed Janet to share her cooking, and especially her baking skills with her daughters and granddaughters. After a day playing in and on the lake, everyone could always anticipate a savory meal at the end of the day. Because everything always tasted so yummy, she was given the nickname Nummies.

Janet was an extraordinary lady. She had integrity. She did not seek attention or extravagance. She was humble, kind and selfless. She always put others needs first and was very generous.

She lived the scripture Matthew 22:37-39, Love the Lord and love your neighbor as yourself."

Janet is survived by her husband, Gene of nearly 63 years; daughters, Leslie (Jon) and Cheryl, son, Steve (Jeanine); grandchildren, Charlie, Grant, Kayla, Tanner, Elise, Conner and Dylan; great grandchildren, Maple, Wilder and Ivy.