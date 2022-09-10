Janet Kay Anderson, 83 of Billings passed away Sept. 7. Viewing will be Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Worden Open Bible Church, 1460 Railroad Hwy. Burial will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine followed by a luncheon at the church. For full obituary please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.