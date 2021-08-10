Janet L. Platt

In her younger years, Janet was an accomplished dancer, ballerina and majorette in high school. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. She married Chuck, the love of her life, in August of 1967 and began her lifelong adventure of homemaker and 'grizzly mom.' Her family was her greatest pride and joy and pity the person that tried to mess with them. As the 'rock' of the family, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, particularly for birthdays and holidays. She absolutely loved Christmas and, if she could have persuaded Chuck, would have had Xmas lights and tree up all year round. Janet and Chuck enjoyed traveling together, visiting grandchildren in Denver, spending time at the family condo in Wickenburg, Arizona, and she especially loved to go to Las Vegas. Her palms would be itching and she could hear the slot machines paying out before she even arrived. Janet could be stubborn and opinionated, but she was the glue that held the family together and will be profoundly missed.