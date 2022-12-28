Janet Lynn Glennon went home to the Lord on December 24. In the loving arms of her beloved husband Dan, she was surrounded by the love and prayers of her family and friends.

Janet was born in Billings, MT to Jim and Sonia Clark on March 28, 1966. She was raised in Billings where she enjoyed weekend ski trips to Red Lodge at the family cabin, traveling to Butte on the train to visit her grandparents and many family vacations in their little airplane. Janet graduated from West High in 1984 and met the love of her life, Dan Glennon shortly after.

Dan and Janet were married on June 14, 1986, and immediately after moved to Mercer Island, WA. Janet excitedly began the study of the Catholic Faith, and her brother-in-law John was her sponsor. Her enthusiasm for the Catholic Faith was unsurpassed and one of her main loves was the Blessed Mother Mary. While living in Mercer Island they welcomed their daughter, Jeannine Michelle. Janet was an incredible mother and devoted her life to raising her daughter and caring for her family. Together, Janet and Jeannine loved making up dances in the living room, cooking dinner while pretending to be on the Food Network, playing Nintendo and board games, and laughing hysterically.

Janet endured illness for the majority of her life and accepted each challenge with strength, grace, and faith in God. Never once did she say, "why me?" At her side and giving her unconditional love and care every step of the way was her husband Dan. They spent many holidays in the hospital and Janet always said, "it's always ok as long as we're together." Janet received a bone marrow transplant in January of 2001 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston TX. While receiving medical attention she was also cared for by her dear Aunt Karen and Uncle Jim. Janet was a wonderful friend and enjoyed monthly book club meetings with her gal pals and Friday morning bible study. She was a friendship magnet and once caught, friends were never let go by Janet. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and family, girl trips with her daughter and granddaughter, and especially trips with her partner in crime, Dan.

One of the highlights of Janet's life was becoming a grandmother (Mamma). She loved being "daycare" to Jordan and Jack and her devotion to them was endless. From rock-a-bye in her chair to field trips, science experiments, and endless giggles, Mamma was there. She especially loved cheering them on from the front row at all their sporting events. Janet was proceeded in death by her mother Sonia Clark and niece Willa Clark; her mother and father-in-law Joyce and Bill Glennon; her brothers-in-law Bill Glennon and Bob Eakin; and dear friend and sister-in-law Jeanne Glennon.

She is survived by her husband, best friend, and lifelong partner Dan; the light of her life Jeannine, her favorite son-in-law John and their children Jordan and Jack (or as Mom would say, "the kids and the babies"); her father James Clark; her siblings Julie LaForge and Michael Clark; and many other relatives, too numerous to name. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 30 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church followed by the rite of committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Janet's favorite charity, Tumbleweed, or the charity of your choosing.

The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Dr. Patrick Cobb for providing Janet with the utmost care and compassion for over 20 years. Also, to the nursing staff on the third floor at St. Vincent hospital, thank you for your exceptional care and gentle demeanor.